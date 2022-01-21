Gadkari approves Rs 1,200 cr road upgradation project in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
No doubt about economic viability of road projects: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari lays foundation of Highway projects worth Rs 9,119 crore in UP
Tags to riches: Nitin Gadkari's YouTube Expressway a hit with fans
My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction: Gadkari
India, US bilateral trade projected to reach $500 bn by 2025: Gadkari
-
Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, has approved a Rs 1200 crore project to upgrade the existing 2-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a 4-lane highway.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would take up the project and complete it in two years, Gadkari said on Thursday.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project, a press note from the CM's office stated.
The Shiradi Ghat road needs immediate upgradation. The road is usually in pitiable condition during the monsoon season.
Once the upgradation work is complete, the entire stretch of highway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would become a 4-lane road, accelerating the economic growth of the region.
The Union minister has also instructed the NHAI to study a proposal to build a 6-lane tunnel through the Shiradi Ghat.
--IANS
mka/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU