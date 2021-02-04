Haryana Police personnel to get Covid-19 vaccines in 2nd phase from today

-
ALSO READ
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute for 13 locations
Covid-19: India dispatches 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Bhutan
Covaxin: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine
Bharat Biotech asks people with fever, pregnant women to avoid Covaxin
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 4.5 mn Covaxin doses
-
Personnel of the Haryana Police are all set to receive their COVID-19 shots, in the second phase of the vaccination drive that begins from Thursday.
As per a statement, the Director-General of Police Manoj Yadava volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine and will inaugurate the vaccination drive at Police Headquarter, Sector-6, Panchkula at around 11 am.
A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the entire police force had worked continuously on the front line when Covid-19 was at its peak, and their efforts had also been consistently recognized at the national level.
"Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food to the poor and needy, safe home return of migrant workers and labourers and take care of the elderly. In the lockdown, the humane face of the police comes to fore and that is why police efforts were also consistently recognized at the national level", the spokesperson said.
There are currently 1,055 active cases in Haryana, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 2,63,989 recoveries and 3,023 deaths have been reported so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU