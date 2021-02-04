Haryana Police personnel to get Covid-19 vaccines in 2nd phase from today

Personnel of the Haryana are all set to receive their COVID-19 shots, in the second phase of the vaccination drive that begins from Thursday.

As per a statement, the Director-General of Manoj Yadava volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine and will inaugurate the vaccination drive at Headquarter, Sector-6, Panchkula at around 11 am.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the entire police force had worked continuously on the front line when Covid-19 was at its peak, and their efforts had also been consistently recognized at the national level.

"Besides maintaining law and order, each of our officers and jawans fearlessly ensured food to the poor and needy, safe home return of migrant workers and labourers and take care of the elderly. In the lockdown, the humane face of the police comes to fore and that is why police efforts were also consistently recognized at the national level", the spokesperson said.

There are currently 1,055 active cases in Haryana, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 2,63,989 recoveries and 3,023 deaths have been reported so far.

