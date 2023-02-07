JUST IN
Relax age limit, give extra attempt to civil service aspirants: TN CM to PM
Two-month long 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign launched by Delhi Police
Medicine sale by dealers to retailers hit Rs 1.40 trn in Apr-Dec: Mandaviya
Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional: Delhi HC-
Fintech players confused after app ban, say clueless about govt's reasons
Punjab to reduce paddy straw burning cases by 50%,says Chief Secy
India can be superpower in defence manufacturing: General Chauhan
Brackish groundwater in most parts of Delhi: Central Ground Water Board
ED attaches Rs 859 cr proceeds of crime in illegal loan app cases: Centre
Regulations strictly followed while making investments: LIC tells govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Two-month long 'Cyber Suraksha' campaign launched by Delhi Police
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Relax age limit, give extra attempt to civil service aspirants: TN CM to PM

M K Stalin urged PM Modi to consider the civil service aspirants' demand for an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all those who exhausted their last attempt due to Covid pandemic

Topics
mk stalin | Coronavirus | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

M K Stalin
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the civil service aspirants' demand for an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all those who exhausted their last attempt due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking up the issue with Modi, Stalin said aspirants of various exams conducted by the Centre including Civil Service examinations, who had exhausted their last attempts due to the pandemic, have been requesting since the past two years to extend the age limit to appear for the examination as one-time measure.

"The Parliament Standing Committee has also recommended to consider sympathetically the demand of the Civil Service aspirants and to grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all aspirants," the Chief Minister said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Also, he pointed out to the Apex Court's advise in various cases to take a lenient view in granting an extra attempt under Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955.

"More than 150 Members of Parliament across various parties have supported the cause of the aspirants. Further, in this connection, I wish to point out that in Tamil Nadu, orders have been issued raising the age limit by two years for the aspirants for State Service examinations taking into account the effects of pandemic," he said citing the GO dated September 13, 2021.

The Central government has also recently granted 3 years relaxation beyond the respective prescribed upper age limit for all categories of candidates as a one-time measure for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces Examinations, 2022, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

"This is a one-time relaxation and it will not cause any monetary burden to the exchequer but at the same time open a huge opportunity to thousands of youth who aspire to join the civil service. Therefore, I appeal to you to consider this favourably, and do the needful in granting an extra attempt by invoking Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mk stalin

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU