Kerala registers 7,201 fresh coronavirus cases; 28 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Assam registers 380 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 207,741
-
: Kerala recorded 7,201
new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 61 health workers, as the toll climbed to 1668 with 28 new fatalities.
As many as 7120 have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far 3,95,624, while 83,261 are under treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
The Covid case load in the state has mounted to 4,68,670 with the new additions.
In the last 24 hours, 64,051 samples have been tested while so far 50,49,635 samples have been sent for testing.
Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases (1042), followed by Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864 and Thiruvananthapuram 719, the minister said.
Of the positive cases, 6,316 persons were infected through contact while 96 had come from outside the state.
As many as 3,07,107 are under observationin various districts, including 20,785 in hospitals.
Fourteen new areas were includedin the hot spot list and 38 were removed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU