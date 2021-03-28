Haryana reports 1,392 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 9 fatalities

on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 3,141, while the total case count rose to 2,87,719 with 1,392 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths were reported from Rohtak and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Ambala districts.

Among the districts that registered a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (324), Karnal (180), Panchkula (169), Ambala (139), Faridabad (116) and Kurukshetra (112), the bulletin said.

Thenumber of active cases in the state is 9,120. The recovery rate is 95.74 per cent, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)