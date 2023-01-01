JUST IN
Haryana sports minister accused of sexual harassment, gives up portfolio
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video link on Tuesday
1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone: Govt
India sees 265 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 2,706
Minimum temperature drops to 5.5 degree Celsius in Delhi, says IMD
Odisha CID seizes burnt remnants of 2 Russian nationals from crematorium
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 75.53 lakh
Top headlines: Revellers celebrate New Year, China Covid fight in new phase
LIVE: Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25 effective today
Prayer meet in memory of PM Modi's mother to be held in Vadnagar today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video link on Tuesday
icon-arrow-left
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities
Business Standard

Haryana sports minister accused of sexual harassment, gives up portfolio

Sandeep Singh said he gave up his sports portfolio on moral grounds

Topics
Haryana | Sexual harassment case

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh (Photo: Twitter)

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, on Sunday gave up his sports portfolio, saying he has taken this step on moral grounds.

The development comes a day after the case was registered against him by the Chandigarh Police on a complaint of a woman junior athletics coach from the state.

Thirty-six-year-old Singh, a former Indian hockey team captain, has also been charged with wrongful confinement.

On Saturday, Haryana Director General of Police had set up a committee after the minister lodged a complaint against the coach, claiming she had tarnished his image.

Till the committee gives its report, Singh said, he, on moral grounds, was handing over his sports portfolio to the chief minister.

The minister, who had called for an independent probe into the matter, again dismissed as baseless the accusations levelled by the coach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU