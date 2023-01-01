Haryana sports minister accused of sexual harassment, gives up portfolio

-
Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, on Sunday gave up his sports portfolio, saying he has taken this step on moral grounds.
The development comes a day after the case was registered against him by the Chandigarh Police on a complaint of a woman junior athletics coach from the state.
Thirty-six-year-old Singh, a former Indian hockey team captain, has also been charged with wrongful confinement.
On Saturday, Haryana Director General of Police had set up a committee after the minister lodged a complaint against the coach, claiming she had tarnished his image.
Till the committee gives its report, Singh said, he, on moral grounds, was handing over his sports portfolio to the chief minister.
The minister, who had called for an independent probe into the matter, again dismissed as baseless the accusations levelled by the coach.
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:01 IST
