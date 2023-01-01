JUST IN
Business Standard

Prayer meet in memory of PM Modi's mother to be held in Vadnagar today

The prayer meeting will be held between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi

A prayer meeting will be organized in memory of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar on Sunday.

The prayer meeting will be held between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba,lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end.

"I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 07:13 IST

