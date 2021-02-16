Haryana: Yuvraj Singh booked for 'derogatory' remarks against SC community

-
An FIR has been lodged in Hansi city police station in Hisar district against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community.
The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Hansi-based lawyer Rajat Kalsan.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, the lawyer confirmed that he had filed the complaint at Hansi city police station in June last year.
"In June 2020, I lodged a complaint with Hansi police (in Haryana) against Yuvraj Singh for derogatory remarks against SC community," he said.
The lawyer said that on February 14, 2021, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot, 153A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (inciting class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and various sections of the SC/ST act.
Kalsan alleged that Yuvraj Singh, during an Instagram Live with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Yazuvendra Chahal had "made the objectionable remark against the SC community".
"The clip had gone viral after which I lodged the complaint in June 2020. We will try to prove the accusations right in court to send a message that nobody abuses the SC/ST community," he added.
