Hawala operator involved in funding LeT, Al-Badr arrested from Delhi

A 48-year-old based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing money to terror outfits (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was arrested in a joint operation by police from and and central agencies on Thursday, they said.

During interrogation, Yaseen revealed to the police that money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

He ran a garment business in Meena Bazaar and was the link to send this money to terror operatives in through couriers, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

The officer said recently, Rs 24 lakh money was sent from South Africa to support terror activities in India. Out of this, Yaseen transferred Rs 17 lakh through two couriers to a terror operative named Abdul Hamid Mir in .

The police, however, arrested Mir from Jammu bus stand on Wednesday and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash from him. The remaining Rs 7 lakh were recovered from his house, Dhaliwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)