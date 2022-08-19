JUST IN
Hawala operator involved in funding LeT, Al-Badr arrested from Delhi

Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was arrested in a joint operation by police from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and central agencies on Thursday, police said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hawala Operator Mohammad Yaseen (Photo: ANI)
A 48-year-old Delhi based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing hawala money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was arrested in a joint operation by police from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and central agencies on Thursday, they said.

During interrogation, Yaseen revealed to the police that hawala money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

He ran a garment business in Meena Bazaar and was the Delhi link to send this money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through couriers, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

The officer said recently, Rs 24 lakh hawala money was sent from South Africa to support terror activities in India. Out of this, Yaseen transferred Rs 17 lakh through two couriers to a terror operative named Abdul Hamid Mir in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police, however, arrested Mir from Jammu bus stand on Wednesday and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash from him. The remaining Rs 7 lakh were recovered from his house, Dhaliwal said.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 21:10 IST

