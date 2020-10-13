HC grants bail to MP Azam Khan, family in fake birth certificate case

-
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in a case of alleged forged birth certificate.
Justice Siddharth ordered that Azam's wife Tazeen Fatima and son Mohammad Abdullah be released on furnishings bonds as per the order of the magistrate concerned.
However, Azam Khan will be released after the statement of the "informant" is registered by the trial court, the judge said.
The three had surrendered in February before a Rampur court as their bail applications were rejected in connection with the case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate.
Police had then said that Azam was facing over 80 other cases.
The court on Tuesday also directed that the three applicants shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating or putting pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial.
It also asked them to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment.
"The applicants shall not indulge in any criminal activity or commission of any crime after being released on bail," the court said.
