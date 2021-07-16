HC takes note of rise in crime rate in Delhi, seeks report on bail orders

-
The Delhi High Court Friday took note of rising crime rate in the national capital and asked the Delhi government to file a status report on the impact of its orders extending interim bails granted to undertrials and convicts to decongest jails to contain the spread of COVID-19.
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi, Rekha Palli and Talwant Singh also noted that presently there are no COVID cases reported in any of the jails premises in Delhi and also asked the government to file a report on this aspect.
Newspaper reports show crime rate has increased. Let the state file a report with regard to the impact of interim orders being extended and interim bails being extended in view of our order of April 20, 2021, the bench said.
The court extended till July 27 all interim orders which were to expire on July 16 in cases before it as also the district courts.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.
The court took up the matter suo motu as it had done in March last year when the lockdown was in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In its order on April 20, the bench had made it clear that the interim orders were being extended till July 16 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period.
It had also said if the extension of interim measures causes hardship to a party to such proceeding, "they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised".
