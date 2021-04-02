HC to decide on maintainability of Param Bir Singh's PIL on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Existing legal provisions enough to address violence against doctors: Maha
Can excessive media reporting hinder justice? Bombay HC asks Centre
Bombay HC seeks govts' response on PIL over Uber's mobile app
Bombay HC seeks Centre's response on PIL against FASTag system
HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea, no immediate relief
-
The Bombay High Court on April 5 will pronounce its order on whether a PIL filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should be heard further.
Singh's plea alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze who has been arrested in the case of bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.
The public interest litigation also alleged corruption in police transfers and postings and political interference in probes.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had on March 31 reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PIL (whether it should be taken up for final hearing or dismissed at the preliminary stage).
The Maharashtra government's lawyer argued that the petition was not maintainable as Singh had vested interests and the plea was a result of his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the low-key Homes Guards.
The bench will on April 5 pronounce its order.
The court will also give its ruling in three other petitions filed by lawyers Jayshri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay and professor Mohan Bhide seeking independent probe into Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU