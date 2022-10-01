JUST IN
PM Modi interacts with Delhi Metro tunnel workers via live Vi 5G network
Business Standard

He's very supportive': Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Olympic and World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist Bajrang Punia called on Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday

Topics
Bajrang Punia | Amit Shah

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bajrang Punia, Amit Shah
Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Olympic and World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist Bajrang Punia called on Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday.

Amit Shah met him for the first time after he won the World Wrestling Championships Bronze in Belgrade in Serbia.

Speaking with IANS, Bajrang said the Home Minister discussed sports and future tournaments.

"It was great meeting Amit Shah sir. He has always supported the athletes. He congratulated me on the record World Championships bronze medal. He is very supportive and assured all help for future tournaments," said Bajrang.

Earlier, this week, Bajrang along with World Powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Bajrang claimed the bronze medal in the men's 65kg on the final day of the World Wrestling Championships 2022, on September 18. The Haryana grappler - who was wrestling with a bandage on his head due to the injury he sustained during his pre-quarterfinal - produced a spirited fightback against P'erto Rico's Sebastian Rivera, after being 6-0 down early in the bout.

The 28-year-old eventually cut the lead and was trailing 8-9 heading into the last minute of the second period. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist then pulled off a two-point takedown in the final 20 seconds to turn the tables and win the bout 10-9.

It was Bajrang's fourth medal at the world championships (silver in 2018, bronze medals in 2013 and 2019).

--IANS

cs/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 18:01 IST

