Bajrang Punia obtains UK visa, will travel to US for training ahead of CWG

-
ALSO READ
Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; to focus on CWG
Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga, funeral process turns violent
Six arrested for Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Karnataka
Decision on NIA probe into Bajrang Dal activist murder after inquiry: CM
CWG 2022: India sends full strength hockey squad, and it really makes sense
-
Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has received his UK visa for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will allow him leave for the United States for a training stint there ahead of the Birmingham CWG, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.
Since, he will go for the CWG directly from his training base in the United States, it would have been difficult for Bajrang to complete the UK visa formalities later. Now that he has got his UK visa, Bajrang can train in the US without any anxiety.
The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist was supposed to travel to the Michigan University in the US last month for training ahead of the Birmingham CWG but was forced to stay back in India due to a delay in getting his UK visa.
"The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, got in touch with the British High Commission to seek the UK Visa for Bajrang, which has now been obtained," a SAI media release said.
The CWG will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
On several occasions, the MEA has helped the Sports Ministry in obtaining visa of athletes travelling abroad for competition and training ahead of the CWG.
Bajrang, who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and fellow wrestler Deepak Punia will now leave for US this weekend from India. They will train at the Michigan University until July 30, following which both will leave for Birmingham.
The Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has facilitated the exposure trip. The training stint in the USA will be helpful for the preparation of the CWG and other upcoming major competitions like the Wrestling World Championship, scheduled in September in Belgrade.
A total of 111 foreign exposures in various sports have been funded by the Sports Ministry after Tokyo Olympics in the lead up to CWG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor