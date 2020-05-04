Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches multimedia guide 'COVID Katha'

Union Health Minister Dr on Sunday launched 'COVID Katha', a multimedia guide on the Covid-19 disease.

According to a release, the Union Minister interacted with heads of all Autonomous Institutions (AIs) and Subordinate offices of Department of Science and Technology (DST) via video conferencing on the occasion of 50th DST Foundation Day about their S & T initiatives, particularly in relation to their endeavours for combating the Covid-19 outbreak.





Speaking about the importance of DST, Dr said, "DST and its autonomous institutions have elevated Science and Technology in India to international levels and benefitted people across communities in myriad ways. DST provides the largest extramural research and development support in our country to strengthen S & T capacity and capability through a competitive mode to scientists cutting across institutions and disciplines. DST's efforts have helped India attain 3rd position globally after China and the US in terms of the number of publications in science citation index journals."

As DST enters 50 years of serving the nation through Science & Technology, the Golden Jubilee Celebrations were also launched, initiating myriad activities in different parts of the country through the year, according to the release.