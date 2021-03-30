Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of coronavirus vaccine

Union Health Minister and his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart andLung Institute on Tuesday.

Indiaopenedup vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

His wife Nutan Goel first took the jab of Covaxin after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot.

They had taken the1st dose of of indigenously developed Covaxinby Bharat Biotech on March2.

Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

He had asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccineunderlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic.

