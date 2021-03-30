Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Next 2.5 months crucial in fight against coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan
Next 3 months crucial to determine India's Covid-19 situation: Vardhan
Worst is over concerning Covid-19 in India: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Vardhan asks to focus on effective management of Covid-19 to reduce deaths
Covid-19: India performed better than other developed nations, says govt
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart andLung Institute on Tuesday.
Indiaopenedup vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.
His wife Nutan Goel first took the jab of Covaxin after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot.
They had taken the1st dose of of indigenously developed Covaxinby Bharat Biotech on March2.
Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.
He had asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccineunderlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU