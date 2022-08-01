Heavy rain claims life of five people in Kerala; IMD issues 'yellow' alert

At least five people were killed due to the heavy rain in .

While two deaths were reported on Sunday, a car while overtaking a bus on Monday, lost control and fell into a overflowing canal in Pathanamthitta district and moved in the waters for over 15 minutes before the fire department officials recovered the vehicle.

While two people were already dead by the time they reached a hospital, a third peron died later.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain would lash for four days and issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Following the alert,the district authorities have been given the responsibility to declare holidays for educational institutions in vulnerable areas.

