IMD issues cyclonic storm warning, predicts heavy rainfall in South Konkan

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Amphan resulted in $14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross coast around midnight: IMD
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
-
The IMD on Thursday issued a warning and said that a low pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall at some places in Goa and south Konkan region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."
It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.
It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, it said.
It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.
Due to this, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, it said.
According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.
Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra.
Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.
As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.
On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures in view of the IMD's prediction about formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU