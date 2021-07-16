Heavy rainfall likely over several parts of India in 6-7 days: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
No heat wave conditions over country today: Meteorological Department
-
Following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, several parts of the country, including the northern region, will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six-seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20.
Heavy falls are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 20 and isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi on July 18, it said.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18, Jammu on July 19, and Uttarakhand on July 18 and 19, it added.
"Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD said.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also very likely to continue over the west coast and remaining parts of west peninsular India except over Gujarat during the next six-seven days.
Heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during same period, the IMD said.
Heavy rainfall is also expected over northeast India, it added.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 19 which will decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU