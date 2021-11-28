Help oil firms with funds, don't pressure public: Gehlot to Centre

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
Govt playing cruel joke on public: Rahul Gandhi on fuel price hike
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
Congress leaders hold symbolic protests against fuel price hike
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded from the Centre to give a grant to oil companies to address their financial needs instead of letting fuel prices increase, which puts pressure on the public.
The Rajashan CM also accused the Centre of weakening the states financially, saying it reduced on fuel the basic excise duty, from which they get their share.
The Union government instead increased cess, special and additional excise duty, which is kept by it, he said.
Gehlot said inflation has shaken people across the country and there is a need to curb it.
The Centre should assure people that fuel prices will not be increased for a effective check on inflation, he said while accusing the Centre of weakening the federal structure.
"They are not able to understand the federal structure. They are weakening the states financially. When the states are strong, the country will be strong. The financial management of states is getting disturbed," Gehlot told reporters here.
He said all this is happening due to wrong policies of the Centre.
The Centre should give a grant to oil companies, instead of putting pressure on the public, Gehlot said.
The CM said the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices in view of the Assembly elections in five states and people understand it.
"When they can reduce the rates due to elections, then why cannot they assure the country that the prices will not be increased further," he asked.
Gehlot said the Congress will be holding a massive rally in New Delhi on the issue of inflation, in which a large number of party men from the state will participate.
State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said around 50,000 party workers from Rajasthan will participate in the rally.
He said the BJP came to power by making false promises and made the life of the common man miserable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU