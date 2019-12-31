20 key industrial, political and economic developments to expect in 2020

1. The East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro was originally slated to be operational by 2012, but was later pushed back to 2015. The project will now be implemented in four phases. The first phase and second phase is currently expected to be operational by March 2020.



2. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, on Friday said 100 per cent tunnelling work of the project will be completed by September next year. Apart from this, the Corporation hopes to complete 70 per cent of civil work and get the first rolling stock by December 2020, MMRC said in a statement. Currently, more than 70 per cent of the tunnelling work across the 33 km corridor has been completed.



3. Jaipur Metro is a rapid transit system in the city of Jaipur and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2020. The construction works for metro rail project in Srinagar will start by 2020. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro rail project has been prepared. The metro rail project, covering 25km in length, in Srinagar will be completed in two phases.

4. Work on Phase III of Delhi Metro started in 2011 with 2016 being the planned deadline. Later, certain small extensions to the Delhi Metro were added as part of the Phase - III project which are still under-construction and expected to get completed by 2020.




