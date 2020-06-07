In pics: Here is a list of what will open from June 8 and dos and don'ts

Religious places
Religious places, outside containment zones,will be allowed to reopen from June 8 in phase 1 under guidelines issued by the union health ministry. In a detailed note for places of worship, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that all such places will ensure the protocol of social distancing and face masks will be mandatory for gaining entrance. Following people are advised not to visit religious institutions like temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches: Person above the age of 65 years, children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with comorbidity. However, more than 50 per cent of respondents in a survey said they will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8 to prevent themselves from getting infected by Covid-19.
Restaurants
Restaurant operators are now looking forward to resume business activities after the government allowed them to re-open from June 8. Several Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) operators have redesigned and reorganised layouts of their dining facilities to adhere to social distancing norms along with additional hygiene features, while some have also introduced home delivery and take-away. The ministry also asked hotels and restaurant owners to encourage contactless mode of ordering and digital payments (using e-wallets). In SOPs released for restaurants, the ministry has curtailed the seating capacity to 50 per cent. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of disposable paper napkins should be encouraged. Restaurants have been asked to encourage takeaways instead of dine-in.Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.
Hotels
Hotels are also set to open from June 8 as India takes baby steps towards unlocking after over two months of lockdwon. For hotels and hospitality services, Health Ministry asked them to ensure a proper record of the guest's travel history and medical condition, along with ID and self-declaration form. "Luggage should be disinfected before sending the luggage to rooms. For room service, communication between guests and in-house staff should be through intercom/ mobile phone and room service (if any) should be provided while maintaining adequate social distance," it said. Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organised, Ministry said.
Shopping Malls
The ministry asked employees who are at higher risk -- like older staff members or those who are pregnant or have underlying medical conditions -- to take extra precautions. "They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured," it said. Gaming arcades/children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed. For air-conditioning and ventilation, the ministry said the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.
Delhi borders
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday. “One week ago we sealed Delhi's borders (with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh) because we wondered if Delhi’s hospitals can take the burden of patients coming from outside,” he said. "Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
