In pics: Here is a list of what will open from June 8 and dos and don'ts

The ministry asked employees who are at higher risk -- like older staff members or those who are pregnant or have underlying medical conditions -- to take extra precautions. "They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured," it said. Gaming arcades/children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed. For air-conditioning and ventilation, the ministry said the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.