'Please protect yourself & others': Lockdown pictures that tell a story

People wearing protective masks walk on a promenade with a slogan that reads: Please protect yourself and others
Villagers are standing in a queue to collect the relief materials like biscuits, rice, medicines, female hygiene product, etc
Workers cleaning disinfectant at Maa Badi Khermai temple ahead of its re-opening, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur
A worker sanitizing a Mosque at Shivajinagar, ahead of its reopening on 8th June as per the guidelines of the Government during coronavirus lockdown, in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Preparations begin for the opening of Sankatmochan temple after relaxation in opening religious places after two months of lockdown, in Varanasi
BBMP workers sanitising St. Mary's Basilica Church at Shivajinagar after relaxation in opening religious places after two months of lockdown, in Bengaluru
People put their bags to mark their positions as they wait to receive face masks, sanitizers and free ration packets by the BJYM workers during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Bhopal
Migrants board a special train to reach their native place during coronavirus lockdown, in Ferozpur
Delhi is likely to see at least one lakh #coronavirus cases by end of June as per a projection made by the five member committee formed by the Delhi government
Women wait to receive face masks, sanitizers and free ration packets by the BJYM workers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhopal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday
Delhi hospitals, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the city.
