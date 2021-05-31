Heritage, iconic buildings won't be touched in Central Vista project: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Allotment of govt accommodation is being rationalised: Hardeep Singh Puri
Air India Privatisation likely to be completed by May-end: Hardeep Puri
No proposal at present to release 2011 caste census data: Govt
Govt eyeing 1,000 routes under UDAN from 100 underserved airports: Puri
PM Modi set to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building in Delhi
-
Heritage, iconic and cultural buildings will remain as they are, and none of these buildings will be touched during construction work under the Central Vista project in the national capital, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
Addressing the media here following the Delhi High Court's verdict on a plea, the minister said that two projects are under implementation: the new Parliament building and Central Vista avenue.
"None of the historic, iconic and cultural buildings will be touched," Puri said, adding "a decision on these projects was taken before the pandemic."
The total cost of the project is estimated around Rs 1,300 crore, he said.
Puri made the announcement after the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to halt construction work at Central Vista Avenue, which includes both sides of Rajpath where Republic Day celebration are held. The court observed that the plea was a motivated petition and the project was of national importance.
The Central Vista project envisages constructing a new Parliament House, a new residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice President, as well as several new office buildings and a central secretariat to accommodate ministry offices.
The new Parliament complex and buildings that are being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will have parking for at least 16,000 cars, and while that may mean a likely increase in traffic volume in the area, enough mitigation measures will be put in place to ensure there is no congestion or impact on traffic movement. --IANS
rak/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU