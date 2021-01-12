High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply likely to be hit in Delhi

-
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.
"As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water production has been curtailed at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants," a statement said.
The utility said water supply will remain affected on Wednesday in some areas till ammonia levels in the river reduce to a treatable limit.
These areas include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.
Prahladpur, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn., Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.
High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the DJB to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times last year.
According to officials, the DJB's water treatment plants can treat up to 0.9 ppm ammonia concentration in the river water.
If the ammonia content is higher than this, the raw water is diluted with fresh water from the Upper Ganga Canal or the Munak Canal.
If enough fresh water for dilution is not available, the production capacity of plants is reduced or they are temporarily shut.
Recently, the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee asked the Central Pollution Control Board to identify sources of pollution leading to high levels of ammonia in the river in Delhi and submit a report by January 10.
