Himachal Pradesh coroanvirus update: Tally rises to 3,994 with 119 cases

The COVID-19 tally in reached 3,994 on Saturday with 119 more people testing positive for the disease.

There are 1,308 active cases in the state, while a total of 2,632 patients have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Eighteen patients have died due to COVID-19 and 34 migrated out of the state.

Of the 119 fresh cases, 25 were reported from Solan, 14 from Mandi, 13 each from Shimla, Kangra and Hamirpur, 12 from Bilaspur, nine from Una, eight each from Sirmaur and Kullu and four from Chamba, Dhiman said.

On Saturday, 81 patients -- 19 in Kullu, 14 in Solan, 12 in Hamirpur, 10 in Sirmaur, eight in Chamba, six in Kangra, five each in Una and Bilaspur and two in Mandi -- recovered from the infection, he added.

Solan has reported the highest number of active cases in the state at 325, followed by 151 in Chamba, 149 in Kullu, 137 in Sirmaur, 119 in Mandi, 109 in Una, 93 in Kangra, 82 in Hamirpur, 66 in Shimla, 60 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)