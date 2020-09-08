Three more Covid-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh; tally crosses 7,700-mark

Three more people died of in on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 58, while 43 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 7,704.

According to state health department data, the latest fatalities were reported from Shimla.

Solan accounts for 15 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 10 fatalities in Kangra, eight in Mandi, seven in Shimla, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, and three in Sirmaur.

The number of active cases in the state has also climbed to 2,267, Special Secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

Of the 43 fresh cases, 20 were reported from Hamirpur, seven each from Solan and Shimla, five from Bilaspur and four from Kangra, he said.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,366, the official said, adding that 11 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 476, followed by Kangra (393), Sirmaur (236), Una (211), Hamirpur (187), Chamba (158), Bilaspur (152), Mandi (152), Shimla (151), Kullu (106), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the data added.

