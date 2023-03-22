JUST IN
Maharashtra reports 249 H3N2 infections, 417 H1N1 flu since Jan 1

The tally of H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 influenza infections reported in Maharashtra this year stands at 417 and 249, respectively, the state health department said on Tuesday

Topics
Maharashtra | Swine Flu

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

flu

The tally of H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 influenza infections reported in Maharashtra this year stands at 417 and 249, respectively, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Presently 160 patients infected with flu viruses are being treated at various hospitals across the state, it said. So far this year Maharashtra has witnessed three deaths due to H1N1 and one death due to H3N1 virus infection, the report said. Three more suspected deaths including one in Pune city and another in Khadki cantonment area were reported due to the virus, but those are yet to be confirmed, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:16 IST

