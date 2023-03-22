Maharashtra reports 249 H3N2 infections, 417 H1N1 flu since Jan 1

-
ALSO READ
H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?
4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC
Puducherry declares school holiday from March 16 to 26 over H3N2 flu scare
Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed
Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states
-
The tally of H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 influenza infections reported in Maharashtra this year stands at 417 and 249, respectively, the state health department said on Tuesday.
Presently 160 patients infected with flu viruses are being treated at various hospitals across the state, it said. So far this year Maharashtra has witnessed three deaths due to H1N1 and one death due to H3N1 virus infection, the report said. Three more suspected deaths including one in Pune city and another in Khadki cantonment area were reported due to the virus, but those are yet to be confirmed, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU