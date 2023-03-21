JUST IN
Govt evaluating measures to bring down tax burden on PE/VCs in India
Business Standard

Govt extends deadline to apply for CCI chief's post till March 27

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the post of Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) till March 27

Topics
CCI | MCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCI

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the post of Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) till March 27.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the applications was March 9.

The last date for receipt of application has been extended up to 27th March 2023, according to a notice issued by the MCA on Monday.

"The candidates who had applied earlier in response to the previous advertisement/ vacancy circular dated 26th July, 2022 inviting applications for the post of Chairperson need not apply," the notice said.

Last month, the government had invited applications for the post of Chairperson of the fair-trade regulator.

The post has been lying vacant since October 25.

Sangeeta Verma, a CCI member, has been the acting chairperson since October last year. Recently, her tenure was extended by the central government for three months.

CCI keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place and also work towards promoting fair trade practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:45 IST

