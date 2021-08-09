Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses Assam-Mizoram border issue

Chief Minister on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue.

"The Chief Minister of Assam, @himantabiswa called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, accompanied by BJP MPs from also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border dispute with the neighboring state Mizoram.

The Chief Minister will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya later today.

However, Assam and Mizoram in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace.

Earlier in August, Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between the two states.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," the Governor told ANI.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

