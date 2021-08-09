Administrative rejig in UP, Yogi Adityanath govt 14 transferrs IPS officers

-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 14 IPS officers, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and SP of nine districts, including Gorakhpur.
According to the home department spokesman, the state government has removed the Superintendents (SP) of Gorakhpur, Unnao, Pilibhit, Ballia, Hapur, Rampur, Chitrakoot, Baghpat and Lalitpur in the midnight reshuffle.
SSP Gorakhpur Dinesh Kumar P. has been shifted to Pilibhit in the same capacity while SP Ballia Vipin Tanda is now SP Gorakhpur.
Rajkaran Nayyar has been posted as the SP Ballia and Ankit Mittal has been shifted as SP Rampur.
Avinash Pandey moves from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Prayagraj to SP Unnao, and Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has been posted as SP Baghpat.
Nikhil Pathak has been posted as SP Lalitpur and Deepak Bhukar goes as SP Hapur.
Dhaval Jaiswal goes as SP Chitrakoot and Shagun Gautam is posted as SP Vigilance.
Suresh Rao Kulkarni has been posted as SP Intelligence.--IANS
