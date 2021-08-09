Delhi's Nangal rape case: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in RS

-
ALSO READ
Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, merge outfit
Yet to decide on tie-up for UP Assembly polls: AAP's Sanjay Singh
14 parties attend Opposition meet to corner Centre, AAP also joins in
AAP opens account in Gujarat civic polls, becomes No 2 in Surat
AAP sets eyes on 2022 Guj Assembly polls after strong show in Surat
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi during the zero hour.
Singh in his notice has also raised the issue of the law and order situation in the national capital.
On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi.
Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent on Sunday.
The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), earlier on August 5, had asked the district magistrate to submit an action taken report within 48 hours in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case. The Commission said it has taken cognizance of the said matter under Section 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU