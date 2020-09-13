JUST IN
HM Amit Shah condoles demise of RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

"I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji," Shah twitted

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Wikimedia)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and said his dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived classes will be remembered forever.

Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji.

"His dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived class will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi. PTI ACB

First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 14:13 IST

