Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mizoram between January 9-10

Amit Shah will visit Mizoram between January 9-10, government sources said here on Wednesday

Amit Shah | Mizoram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram between January 9-10, government sources said here on Wednesday.

Recently, Shah visited Imphal to lay the foundation stones for several multipurpose projects.

The BJP formed a government in Manipur for the first time in 2017, having constituted a coalition with the National People's Party, Naga People's Front and the Lok Janshakti Party, with Singh sworn as the Chief Minister on March 15.

First Published: Wed, January 06 2021. 14:05 IST

