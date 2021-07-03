Homeless, beggars should work; everything can't be provided by state: HC

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: HC seeks Delhi govt stand restraining beggars at traffic lights
Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
1 in 2 Americans on jobless benefits struggles to pay for food, housing
Delhi govt to conduct vaccination drive for homeless at Yamuna Pusta area
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
-
The Bombay High Court on Saturday said that homeless persons and beggars should also work for the country as everything cannot be provided to them by the state.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said this while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Brijesh Aarya, seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide nutritious meals thrice a day, potable water, shelter and clean public toilets for homeless persons, beggars and poor people in the city.
The BMC informed the court that food packets were being distributed to such people all over Mumbai with the help of NGOs, and sanitary napkins were being provided to the women from this section of the society.
The court accepted this submission and said no further direction is required to augment the distribution.
"They (homeless persons) should also work for the country. Everyone is working. Everything cannot be provided by the state. You (petitioner) are just increasing the population of this section of the society,” the high court said.
The court also raised questions on the petitioner, saying that granting all the prayers sought in the petition would be like an "invitation to people not to work".
The court, in its order, noted that public toilets in the city and across the state presently charge a minimum amount for usage, and directed the Maharashtra government to consider allowing homeless persons to use such facility free of charge.
“We direct the state government to look if the homeless persons can use these toilets free of charge,” the bench said.
The bench also noted that the petition lacks details of who a homeless is, population of homeless persons in the city and so on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU