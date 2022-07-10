Kerala rains: Orange alert in 4 districts, yellow alert in 8 others

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India during next 4 days: IMD
-
As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day.
The IMD at 4 pm issued orange alert for the day in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
It also issued a yellow alert for all the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
The IMD further said widespread rain was likely in the southern state over the next five days with very heavy rains predicted on July 10, 13 and 14.
According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU