TMC appoints MLA Babul Supriyo as national spokesperson of the party

-
ALSO READ
Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls
Swearing-in of Babul Supriyo becomes subject of Governor-Assembly tussle
TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll, CPI(M) finishes second
Babul Supriyo's wait to take oath as MLA ends, Guv's decision prevails
Mamata's Trinamool, Congress, Lalu's party win bypolls as BJP draws a blank
-
TMC MLA Babul Supriyo has been appointed as a national spokesperson of the party, sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led camp said.
Supriyo, the former union minister, took to Twitter to thank the party supremo for giving him the new responsibility.
"My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me," he tweeted.
A senior TMC leader said Supriyo's appointment as a national spokesperson was a part of the strategy devised by the party to expand its base outside Bengal.
"He is a well-known face across the country, both as a singer and a politician. So he can help us place our views and policies on the national stage," the TMC leader said.
Supriyo, a former BJP MP, was dropped from the Union ministry last year, following which he switched over to the TMC.
He gave up his Asansol Lok Sabha seat, which he had bagged on BJP tickets twice.
The singer-turned-politician was then nominated by the ruling TMC for the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in April this year, and he managed to clinch the seat by a comfortable margin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU