JUST IN
Five 'teachers' with fake appointment letters held in UP's Jhansi district
Farmers to hold protests today, security increased at Singhu borders
Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar
Cybercriminals hack retired teacher's bank account, withdraw Rs 21 lakh
Top Headlines: CBDC rollout this FY, banks deal with sanctioned entities
IFSO capable of tackling cybercrime, needs technical upgrade: Delhi LG
Latest news LIVE: R Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen at FTX Crypto Cup
CBI registers preliminary enquiry over 'scam' in procurement of buses
Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait
China ignored border pact, Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on ties: EAM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Demand for rental residential houses rose by 10-20% in 2022: Report
Business Standard

Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri identified as Lashkar 'Fidayeen'

An intruding terrorist nabbed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was sent as 'Fidayeen' (suicide bomber) by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terrorist | LeT

IANS  |  Jammu 

Security forces neutralise one unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Khrew in Pampore area of Awantipora; Operation underway
Representative Image

An intruding terrorist nabbed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was sent as 'Fidayeen' (suicide bomber) by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Army soldiers noticed suspicious movement in the Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector Sunday evening.

"After being challenged, the terrorist started running back towards the Pakistani side of the LoC.

"Troops fired at him and he was nabbed in an injured condition. He was given first aid and then shifted to the Army's hospital in Rajouri.

"The terrorist has been identified as Tabrak Hussain.

"On interrogation he revealed that he was sent as part of LeT suicide squad to target Army installations along the LoC. This is the second time that he crossed the LoC.

"Earlier in 2016, he was nabbed by troops in the Jhanghar area while trying to plant an IED. After 26 months of imprisonment he was repatriated from the Attari-Wagah border. He disclosed that he was cultivated by the ISI and worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years.

"During this period he was trained to acquire enemy information and establishing cover story in case he is ever apprehended. He also underwent six weeks training as a guide at LeT's training camp along the LoC at Bhimber.

"He disclosed that earlier on April 25, 2016, he along with his accomplice Haroon Ali were launched with a group of three other terrorists. However, during the process both Tabrak and his associate, Haroon Ali were nabbed by the troops.

"They remained in prison for 26 months after which both were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border Amritsar to Pakistan", sources added.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 10:36 IST

`
.