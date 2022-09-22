Hyderabad: Several injured as thousands rush for India-Aus match tickets

-
ALSO READ
Single-seater trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured
Hyderabad to commemorate 75 years of liberation with year-long celebrations
Hyderabad's accession and a case India-Pak fought for 70 years in the UK
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match preview, predicted 11, pitch report
Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington
-
At least 20 people fell unconscious and several people were injured after a pandemonium broke out at the Secunderabad Gymkhana Grounds on Thursday.
Police had to resort to lathi charge as close to 30,000 people thronged to purchase tickets for the India-Australia cricket match slated for September 25.
The Hyderabad Cricket Association had organised ticket sales at the Gymkhana Grounds for the match to be held at the Uppal stadium in the city. From early morning itself, people were seen standing in serpentine queues for the tickets.
With people gathering in thousands, the police were finding it difficult to manage the crowds. Following a sudden rush of people from the main gate, the police resorted to lathi charge which resulted in several people getting hurt. Several persons, including women, caught in the crowd fell unconscious due to lack of air. Several police personnel were also hurt in the melee.
Several women who were in the crowd were rushed to hospital after they fell unconscious. Police officials refuted reports that a woman had died in the incident.
People on the spot said that the arrangements for sale of tickets were inadequate as only four counters were set up for the purpose.
--IANS
pvn/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 15:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU