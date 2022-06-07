I-T Dept portal faces glitch again; Infosys directed to fix issue

-
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said software services provider Infosys has been directed to look into the issue relating to malfunction of search option on the e-filing portal.
After many users complained of issues while accessing the I-T portal and reported that it was hacked on Tuesday, which also happens to be the first launch anniversary of the portal, the department said Infosys is resolving the issue on priority.
Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority, the I-T department tweeted.
The finance ministry officials also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal. Incidentally, Tuesday is the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal.
In the past year, the portal functioning was marred on several occasions which prompted the government to extend due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.
The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.
