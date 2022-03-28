I-T notice to former PM Deve Gowda's wife Channamma, says son Revanna

-
The Income Tax department has issued a notice to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma regarding her property, their son and former Karnataka minister H D Revanna said on Monday.
Let them (I-T) issue notice to us. Now, they are issuing notice to my mother. We are growing sugarcane in our land. They should come and see, he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Hassan.
They are issuing notice to former Prime Minister's wife. Let them serve notice. I am not saying that they should not do it, the Holenarasipura MLA added.
He even asked the I-T officials to see for themselves how they were growing crops in each acre of land.
Former chief minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy expressed ignorance about any notice being served to his mother.
I have no information about the notice but if they have served it then we should not panic. In our family, our activities are like an open book, Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.
The JD(S) leader said even if the Income Tax notice has been issued, there was no need to bother about it.
No one can do anything if we are clean and transparent, the former chief minister said, adding that they will reply to the notice accordingly. He also underlined that the notice served to his mother should not be used for political gain.
According to him, the case will be "finished" once they furnish the information that the I-T officials have sought regarding their properties.
"In 60 years of his political life, Deve Gowda never gave importance to money, nor did we," Kumaraswamy said.
There was no immediate response from the I-T department regarding the notice.
