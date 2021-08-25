IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot ejects

A fighter aircraft of the crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.

"The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said.

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

