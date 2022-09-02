IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur to serve as new Assam chief secretary

-
Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Assam, succeeding Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.
Borthakur, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was Additional Chief Secretary prior to his elevation to the top official post.
Meanwhile, Barua would continue as the Chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for a period of two years or till further orders, an official said.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 07:09 IST