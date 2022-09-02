IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur to serve as new Assam chief secretary

Senior Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new of Assam, succeeding Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Borthakur, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was Additional prior to his elevation to the top official post.

Meanwhile, Barua would continue as the Chairman of the Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for a period of two years or till further orders, an official said.

