Business Standard

IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur to serve as new Assam chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Assam, succeeding Jishnu Barua, who retired from service

Topics
Assam | chief secretary | IAS officer

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: Twitter

Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Assam, succeeding Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Borthakur, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was Additional Chief Secretary prior to his elevation to the top official post.

Meanwhile, Barua would continue as the Chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for a period of two years or till further orders, an official said.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 07:09 IST

