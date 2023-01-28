Identify land on priority basis for flagship schemes: Himachal CM tells DCs

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners to identify land till February 10 for the implementation of the state government's flagship schemes.

The schemes include heliport connectivity, electric vehicle charging stations and land for Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has appointed a consultant for constructing heliports in each district and the consultant may be consulted while making the norms, he said during a video-conference meeting with the DCs.

"The land may be transferred in the name of the concerned department without delay," he added.

Sukhu also directed the officials of the state electricity board for proper load augmentation for charging stations.

The wayside amenities will also be developed along the charging stations, which will not only facilitate the commuters but will also be an added attraction from a tourism point of view, he added.

To provide quality and modernised education to the children, Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools having compact integrated complexes in every assembly segment would also be set up, the Congress leader said.

Around 50 bighas of land would be required for the said purpose and it should be within a perimeter of four to five kilometres from the district or sub-divisional headquarters, he said.

Sukhu also urged Agriculture Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) to provide liberal financial assistance to the state government in the electric mobility sector.

He said his government was focusing on shifting from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles in a phased manner to reduce carbon emissions.

The Government would submit a concept paper regarding this to NABARD within a week and subsequently, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared in this context.

Switching to electric vehicles will mitigate climate change and make a green state, resulting in an increase in the influx of tourists, he said.

He said NABARD should provide generous financial assistance in building schools, marketing infrastructure, food processing units, electric mobility, and solar power projects.

Stressing on enhancing the income of farmers and making them self-reliant, he asked the bank to provide financial help in the dairy sector also.

