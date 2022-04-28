Max temp to rise by 2 degrees C in next 3 days over Northwest India: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
Spell of heatwave ends in northwest, temperature to drop 2-3 degrees: IMD
-
If you thought Wednesday was cruelly hot, wait! Maximum temperatures are set to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: "Heat wave conditions would continue over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days, over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha till April 30, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29, over Chhattisgarh during April 28-30, and northern parts of Gujarat on April 28."
On Wednesday, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha and Saurashtra Kutch.
Across these states, maximum temperatures ranged between 43 degrees Celsius and 45.6 degrees Celsius (at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 45.5 degrees Celsius at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh), IMD data showed.
Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light/moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during April 28 and May 1 and over Uttarakhand during April 29 and May 1. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 29 and over Uttarakhand on April 30 and May 1.
Very light isolated rainfall with dust storms/thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on April 29 and over Rajasthan on both April 29 and 30.
Meanwhile, under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU