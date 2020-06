Usually, regular contracts for natural gas supply are as long as six months to a year. IGX allows much shorter contracts from delivery on the next day to up to a month.

IGX plays an instrumental role in transforming India's gas markets, positioning the country as a sustainable economy and enhancing industry's competitiveness.

Besides, the competitive price discovery will facilitate availability of gas at lower prices for the cross-spectrum of industries across India, stimulate demand and facilitate greater investments in domestic gas exploration.