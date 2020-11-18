In pics: Delhi adds 6,000 new cases, random testing at Delhi Noida border

In just 17 days, Delhi saw a 20% rise in Covid cases and 1,250 deaths
November is turning out to be the most challenging month for the national capital as far as the Covid-19 pandemic in concerned. The city reported a massive surge in the number of cases and deaths amid the festive season, with an alarming 20 per cent jump in the number of cases and a 16 per cent spike in the number of deaths coming in only 17 days of this month.According to official records, 103,228 cases and 1,250 Covid-related deaths were reported between November 1-16. The last seven days alone saw 44,210 cases and 823 fatalities. On Wednesday, Delhi again recorded over 6,000 new cases, the highest daily spike among all Indian states and Union Territories (UT).
With the national capital witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, people coming to Noida from Delhi are being tested randomly for Covid-19.
Kejriwal's seeks Centre's nod for shut-down as the number of Covid cases rises
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the Centre's nod for shutting down markets which could be Covid-19 hotspots. Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.
Testing capacity enhanced by 10,000 tests per day
Authorities in the national capital have spelled out a fortified strategy including increasing ICU beds, doubling the testing capacity to 100,000-120,000 per day and deploying around 8000 surveillance teams in the wake of an alarming spike in cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Delhi government are also working together to enhance the RT-PCR testing capacity to 60,000 tests by November-end.
Railways to provide 800 beds at Delhi's Shakur Basti railway station as part of Covid-19 preparedness: MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday spelled out the measures announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contain Covid-19 spread in Delhi and said that the Indian Railways is making available train coaches with 800 beds at the Shakur Basti railway station. The MHA said that 45 doctors and 160 paramedics from CAPFs have reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at the Covid care centre in Chhatarpur.
House to house Covid survey in Delhi likely from this weekend
To track the Covid-19 virus amid rising cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in co-ordination with Delhi government, has planned to conduct house to house surveys beginning this weekend.The planning for the survey in Delhi is at an advanced stage and is expected to begin by the coming weekend. The survey is likely to be completed by November 25, said the MHA.
