Jharkhand registers 261 new Covid-19 cases, 3 additional fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 1,06,491 as 261 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Three more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 931, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 86, followed by Bokaro (26), Dhanbad (23) and Deoghar (23), the official said.

The state now has 2,669 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,02,891 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

has tested 16,675 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)