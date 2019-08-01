JUST IN
Business Standard

Monsoon expected to be normal in August, September, says IMD forecast

The rainfall in August is likely to be 99% of the LPA with an error margin of plus or minus 9%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FILE PHOTO: Commuters travel during unseasonal rainfall | PTI

Monsoon is expected to be normal in August and September, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday in its forecast for the second half of the four-month rainfall season.

Quantitatively, the rainfall across the country as a whole during the two-month period is likely to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 8 per cent.

The rainfall in August is likely to be 99 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus or minus 9 per cent.

"The probabilistic forecast suggests that the rainfall across the country as a whole during second half of Southwest Monsoon season is most likely to be normal (94-106 per cent of LPA) with a probability of 45 per cent," the IMD said.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 14:05 IST

