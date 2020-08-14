JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Severe floods in 16 UP districts, large-scale destruction of paddy crop
Business Standard

In pics: Floods, landslides at various states due to heavy rainfall

IMD informed that rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Rayalaseema and Andaman and Nicobar Island

Topics
Flood in India | India floods | Indian monsoon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Huge Traffic Jam seen at Vikas Marg Near ITO during the rain, in New Delhi

Huge Traffic Jam seen at Vikas Marg Near ITO during the rain, in New Delhi
1 / 12
 

 

A vehicle passing through waterlogged Delhi- Gurugram expressway, at Narsinghpur, in Gurugram

A vehicle passing through waterlogged Delhi- Gurugram expressway, at Narsinghpur, in Gurugram
2 / 12
 

 

Water discharge from Khadakwasla dam increased up to more than 7000 cusecs as rain continuous, in Pune

Water discharge from Khadakwasla dam increased up to more than 7000 cusecs as rain continuous, in Pune
3 / 12
 

 

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna
4 / 12
 

 

A commuter wades through a flooded street in Satna

A commuter wades through a flooded street in Satna
5 / 12
 

 

A man rides a bike as he covers himself from rain, in Lucknow

A man rides a bike as he covers himself from rain, in Lucknow
6 / 12
 

 

Commuters move on the road amid heavy rain, in Bhopal

Commuters move on the road amid heavy rain, in Bhopal
7 / 12
 

 

Road blocked as boulders fell down due to landslide at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh

Road blocked as boulders fell down due to landslide at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
8 / 12
 

 

Visitors walking as road blocked due to landslide following the heavy rainfall at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh

Visitors walking as road blocked due to landslide following the heavy rainfall at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
9 / 12
 

 

A man is being helped to cross the river as the water level rise at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh

A man is being helped to cross the river as the water level rise at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
10 / 12
 

 

Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in New Delhi

Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in New Delhi
11 / 12
 

 

Water enters inside the bus as it passes through the flooded road following the heavy rainfall, at Kamla Nagar, in New Delhi

Water enters inside the bus as it passes through the flooded road following the heavy rainfall, at Kamla Nagar, in New Delhi
12 / 12
 

 


First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU