In pics: Floods, landslides at various states due to heavy rainfall

Huge Traffic Jam seen at Vikas Marg Near ITO during the rain, in New Delhi
A vehicle passing through waterlogged Delhi- Gurugram expressway, at Narsinghpur, in Gurugram
Water discharge from Khadakwasla dam increased up to more than 7000 cusecs as rain continuous, in Pune
Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna
A commuter wades through a flooded street in Satna
A man rides a bike as he covers himself from rain, in Lucknow
Commuters move on the road amid heavy rain, in Bhopal
Road blocked as boulders fell down due to landslide at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
Visitors walking as road blocked due to landslide following the heavy rainfall at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
A man is being helped to cross the river as the water level rise at Dharchula, in Pithoragarh
Vehicles make their way through flooded streets in New Delhi
Water enters inside the bus as it passes through the flooded road following the heavy rainfall, at Kamla Nagar, in New Delhi
